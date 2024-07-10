🔊 Listen to this

Donny Stark, Nolan Franchella, Bennett Tommaselli, Wonder Woods and Matt Cinti won in their age group.

Caden Bonita, Jack Mathis, Evan Melberger, Drew Mruk and John Morgan form this group of winners.

Standing are Malachi Vandenburg, Bryce Hollingshead and Jordon Stark. Kneeling are Harrison Endler and Beau McKeown.

Little Eric’s Foundation (LEF) recently held a biodegradable balloon release and Wiffle Ball Tournament. The funds raised go directly to pediatric cancer research and to children and their families, in treatment for pediatric cancers.

LEF is a 501(3)c non-profit organization founded after the December 2013 passing of Eric Speicher Jr., from an ependymoma, a rare brain tumor, when he was 14 years old.

The balloon release represents the many children still fighting Pediatric cancers and the children who have lost the battle and gained their angel wings. The tournament represents kids helping kids fight childhood cancers. A day of games and fun, included food, drinks and a basket raffle.

Prizes were presented to winners in individual age groups.