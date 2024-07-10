🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association (Luzerne County Bar Association) recently held a “Wills for Heroes” clinic for first responders and veterans at Luzerne County Community College. Attorney volunteers drafted more than 100 free basic estate planning documents at the annual event. Program software and guidance was provided by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Volunteers are shown from left, seated: Atty. David Trevaskies (PBA Director of Pro Bono Services), Leah Dougherty (Notary), Atty. Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy (Bar Association President), Atty. Stacey Acri and Atty. Joe Burke, III (Bar Association Executive). Standing: Atty. Samuel Falcone, Jr., Gabrielle Miller-Wagner (PBA Wills for Heroes Coordinator), Atty. Lee Molitoris, Atty. Donald McFadden, Atty. Kevin Grebas, Atty. Brenda Colbert, Louise Ligi (Notary), Atty. Joanna Bryn Smith and Atty. Girard Mecadon (Immediate Past Bar President). Photo taken by volunteer: Lori-Prashker-Thomas, Notary.