The Wright Center for Community Health recently honored Gerard J. Geoffroy, the outgoing chair of the Board of Directors, with a special plaque chronicling his years of service to the regional nonprofit organization.

The Wright Center also welcomed Deborah Kolsovsky, executive vice president and regional managing director, Northeast Institutional Asset Management at PNC Bank, as the new board chair.

Geoffroy, a Jermyn resident and longtime Wright Center patient, remains on the board as its immediate past chair. He joined the board in 2010 and has helped facilitate The Wright Center’s ongoing success, including the federal designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center LookAlike in 2019 and the expansion to nine health centers across Northeast Pennsylvania that provide whole-person primary health services to people of all ages, insurance statuses, and income levels.