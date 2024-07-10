🔊 Listen to this

Exeter High School Class of 1959 is planning an informal 65th anniversary reunion and needs help finding some classmates.

If you know of, are related to, or know the family member of any member of the class of 1959 listed below, please ask if they have received a questionnaire from the reunion committee.

If they have not received a questionnaire, please ask them to contact one of the following committee members via Facebook Messenger, phone, email or in person and give them their current name and address: Hank Cassetori, Vivian Chintala Uporsky (Secretary 570-655-0969), Bob Kizis (Vice-President [email protected]), Regina Mattei Pesta, Phil Russo, Caroline Schultz Zabretsky.

The missing classmates include: David Balint, Robert Bell, Theresa Biagiotti, Richard Bonomo, Mary Louise Chismar, Jane Conti, Geraldine Fenner, Raymond Fino, Charles Gelso, Martina Jarzembowski, Thomas Kizis, Michael Latzko, Rita LaNunziata, Frank Michaels, Frank Monka, Carolee Orsheski, Faustine Pizano, Joan Roberto, Bernadine Romanecs, Jerome Rosetti, Constance Salus, Benedict Santini and Thomas Yacalavitch.