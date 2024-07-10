5K race, 1-mile walk are senior project for 2 Lake-Lehman students

When Lake-Lehman High School students Alana Palmaioli and Giada Ward decided to organize a 5K race and 1-mile walk to benefit the Volunters in Medicine (VIM) Healthy Smiles Program, Darcie Schaffer was overjoyed.

“I am absolutely crazy, over-the-moon about these girls,” said Schaffer, who is manager of dental services for the Volunteers in Medicine clinic in Wilkes-Barre. “It makes my heart happy.”

Earlier this week Schaffer said she had just completed a visit to the YMCA’s Summer Scholars Program at Camp Kresge, where she taught 140 children about taking care of their teeth, and she planned to visit 200 children at the CYC the next day.

“They all get free toothbrushes and toothpaste,” she said, explaining part of the Healthy Smiles Program that will benefit from Alana and Giada’s efforts.

The two young women, who are honor students and athletes at Lake-Lehman, are organizing the fund-raising race as their senior project, with Schaffer as their advisor.

The Dental Dash 5K will begin at 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School, and the walk will begin 5 minutes later at 9:10 a.m.

Last-minute registration will take place 8:30 to 9 a.m. and cost $40 per person. If you register in advance, the entry fee is $35.

“It’s for everyone, and anyone can participate,” said Alana, who is planning a career as an orthodontist.

“She’s always had a calling,” Giada said, remembering Alana’s career goals all the way back in sixth grade.

Giada also wants to go into health care, perhaps in pediatric medicine.

For now, the girls are busy with Lake-Lehman activities such as the Mission Academy — “You start as a squire and work your way toward being a knight,” Alana explained. “You earn points by helping the community and meeting personal goals.”

And while Giada is on the field hockey and lacrosse teams, Alana runs cross-country and track.

Their project already has several sponsors, Alana said, naming Ken Pollock Fort, Nataupsky Famiy Dentistry, Dr. Samantha Abod, and Resilient Athlete. Other businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the project are invited to call 570-550-2853 or email [email protected]/.

To sign up as a race or walk participant, see the Dental Dash Facebook page or neparunner.com/.