Marie Warren was recently elected to serve as the President of GFWC West Side for the 2024 – 2026 term.

Warren has been a member of GFWC West Side for 13 years, holding various board positions including Civic Engagement, Fundraising and Yearbook. She served as Vice President and Membership Chair from 2022 to 2024.

With a B.S. degree in Early Childhood Education from Bloomsburg University, and a M.Ed. in Special Education from Wilkes University, she has spent over 30 years working in Education.

Marie resides in the Back Mountain with her husband, Don and dog, Buddy. The mother of two children and grandmother of two, she enjoys time with her family, as well as reading, exercising and volunteering, serving the community.

Also elected for the 2024 – 2026 term were Carol Grogan, vice president; Mary Ann Augaitis, secretary; and Karen French, treasurer.

For information on membership in GFWC West Side, contact gfwcwestside18704@gmail,com.