Annual event will raise scholarship funds

East Stroudsburg University’s College of Business and Management (COBM)’s Annual Golf Fundraising Event will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Skytop Lodge Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Annual Golf Fundraising Event is a key initiative by ESU COBM to raise essential funds for first year and minority students, providing them with scholarships and resources to support their academic journey.

“This event directly supports our mission to help first-year and minority students succeed,” said Sylvester Williams, JD, dean of the College of Business and Management. “Participating in this event not only provides a fantastic day of golf at a distinguished venue like Skytop Lodge for attendees, but it also allows them to contribute directly to creating opportunities for students, fostering diversity and inclusion within the business and management fields.”

In addition to the golf tournament, the day will also include networking opportunities, a dinner reception, and a silent auction.

For sponsorship information and to register for the event, visit www.esufoundation.org/COBMgolf2024.