Coffee Inclusive of Pittston recently received a $2,500 donation from the Luzerne County Bar Association’s Charitable Foundation.
Coffee Inclusive is a non-profit organization, dedicated to fostering education, engagement, advocacy, skill development, and meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities, while promoting inclusion throughout our community. They operate an inclusive coffee shop on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston.