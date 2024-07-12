🔊 Listen to this

The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, recently hosted a dinner dance for Special Olympics bowlers and guests at King’s College, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, Snyder room.

DJ Joseph Hussey from Jester Entertainment provided the music. A catered meal and donated raffle prizes enhanced the event for the athletes. Corporate sponsors for the event were: Bonner Chevrolet in Kingston and Diamond Manufacturing in Wyoming.

The Order of Alhambra was founded in 1904 and is open to Catholic men and women 18 and older who have good standing in a local Catholic parish. Named after the Alhambra, a Moorish palace in Granada, Spain, the order is a social organization dedicated to assisting and enhancing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities as well as commemorating Catholic historical places, events and persons.

It provides activities and support for special needs children and adults. Each year the Order provides scholarships to educate undergraduate students studying to become special education teachers and also sponsors a summer camp program at a local summer camp for a mentally challenged person who otherwise could not afford the cost.

Alhamar caravan #4 provides gifts to local group homes at Christmas and sponsors a Christmas pizza party for Up & Down Bowlers. Their annual summer picnic for the intellectually disabled is being held in August and donations are much appreciated. Check may be sent to: Alhamar Caravan #4, 17 English St., West Wyoming, PA 18644 and payable to Alhamar Caravan #4.

Alhamar Caravan meets the second Wednesday of each month on King’s College campus in the community room at Christ the King chapel. If you would like to join us in our mission please contact Ada at 570-693-1338.