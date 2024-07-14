🔊 Listen to this

A question of whether or not to say a prayer, or call it a blessing, before one begins a meal has come up again. This concern has an added wrinkle when you factor in the company of others who may or may not adhere to such a practice.

How should/could one handle this personal/social issue, therefore, requires a two-part answer.

G: The first part is whether or not anyone may want to consider taking a moment to reflect on a few things prior to eating or drinking anything.

The act of gratitude can take many forms, and placing some awareness upon the effort of those who either produced the food or drink that is about to be consumed, or who actually prepared it, can be a solid foundation to that practice.

It can even begin first thing in the morning when one is barely out of bed. For example, take a glass of water. Many people need some water to ingest their medication before they even head to the bathroom. Then there is that cup or more of coffee, or tea, energy drink or shake, that requires water.

Think seriously about water … what it takes to get it to you, whether it came from your tap via a water treatment plant, or from a bottling plant that brings it forth out of a deep-water or spring fed well. Many people and “miracles” of nature, right there. That might get gratitude gushing forth like a geyser.

Beyond an uplifting gratitude practice, taking the time to recognize the human and animal sacrifices that are part of each and every morsel or swallow can enhance one’s sense of kindness and compassion.

It is all too easy to overlook these gifts/sacrifices in our haste to satisfy a hunger or thirst. I do not think it requires that we “give our thanks” out loud each and every time, nor do I think it is essential to a gratifying or successful practice of gratitude that it must be done in some grand public fashion.

I am on the side of personal choice in virtually all aspects of our lives. Most of the time these choices are less divisive when they are conveyed with some modesty, humility and the consideration of others or the greater good.

However, if you feel the inclination to express your gratitude about a meal or drink you are about to ingest, of course it is your right to do so. Where I think it is not your right is when you have not scanned the room, beforehand, so to speak.

This applies to all expressions, whether verbal or physical.

Consider if you must place your own need, whether it be a conscious behavior or habituated practice, above anyone else’s need. Some readers may say Yes. Really? From my spiritual playbook, I think it will depend of the circumstance.

There are oodles of people who would declare it sinful not to “say grace” and who find it to be abhorrent that there are plenty of others who have no concept of sin, much less want to take the time to consider any concept of deity who would require such a recognition.

For me, this question is not so much about the existence, or not, of a “higher” entity or power, to which anyone may be subject, but rather that it speaks to the kindness principle.

If you are of the camp that wants or needs to give voice to your gratitude for your deity’s graces/gifts, with some memorized recitation of thankfulness, in order to be in good standing with your religion or said deity, go right ahead, in your head.

Unless you know you are in the company of others who feel as you do regarding blessings before meals, I think it best not to assume that everyone wants to hear those words, as sincere and elegant as they can be.

What is also essential is to not judge or denigrate anyone because they do not want to follow suit with your own need or desire to verbally thank your deity.

What I feel is a loving gesture that can enhance peacemaking is to take a few moments to simply acknowledge your appreciation of the person or persons who actually made you a meal, baked you a cake, or delivered your food to your doorstep.

I am reminded of a wise elder who often brought mirth to the table when he would say: Give us good digestion Lord and something good to digest.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

