🔊 Listen to this

It’s undoubtedly been a hot few weeks in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Just last week I was joking I didn’t mind the heat, because I love to sweat. I consider it a sign that I’m keeping active and staying healthy.

Well, call it karma, but on Wednesday night my air conditioner kicked the bucket, and I realized how living in heat truly felt.

I checked the thermostat and noticed — at some point — air stopped flowing; the inside of the house was 80 degrees. Yikes!

After calling a few HVAC companies, most of whom were booked solid, I spoke with my new friends at C.W. Schultz and Son. They were busy, but were able to stop, diagnose the issue and repair it within a few minutes. How’s that for service?

Thankfully I only spent a total of 14 hours without air before my heroes Joe and Christian arrived.

Being without made me think of how fortunate we are to have such luxuries like air conditioning.

We can pick and choose when to go outside, but always retreat into the coolness afterwards.

Take Friday night, for example.

I decided to stop at Rockin’ the River at the River Common at Millenium Circle in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. While it was warm, I knew I would relish in the air conditioning that night.

It’s the sixth year for the epic Rockin’ the River event which brings people in droves to the downtown riverfront gem.

The Unforgettable Fire: A Tribute to U2 performed with opening act, The TRiBe.

It’s cool to see everyone come out to support music, local food vendors and Luzerne County in general.

If you missed Friday’s event, don’t fret. There are two more nights of music at the riverfront: Friday, July 19 and Friday, July 26.

Go to visitluzernecounty.com to learn more about the acts performing and what to expect.

The music begins at 6 p.m. each night, with food trucks and beer available beforehand and throughout.

I’m also thinking about how fortunate most of us are in light of Mandela Day coming up on Thursday, July 18.

The internationally recognized day commemorates Nelson Mandela, the inspirational leader who fought for equality and freedom for all people.

It’s a day many across the world think about service and doing good deeds for others.

With that day coming up and the recent air conditioning episode, I’m feeling extra grateful as I do some reflection.

I hope everyone is staying cool this summer, and if you have any air issues (like I did), call C.W. Schultz and Son.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].