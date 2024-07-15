Mercurio, Lehan win 50 and Older doubles title

Steve Lehan and Phil Mercurio outsteadied John Weiss and Curtis Althouse 8-4 to take the 50 and Over Doubles title at Scranton Tennis Club. In semifinal action Lehan and Mercurio knocked off Jack Lennox and Don Monroe 8-5, while Weiss and Althouse eliminated John Sinclair and Marcus Bollinger 8-3.

Sinclair and Bollinger rebounded from a 1-5 deficit to take 3rd place honors with an 8-5 win over Lennox and Monroe. In the 5th place match Jack Dolphin and John Lucas defeated Doug Klamp and Joe Bailey 8-1. Johnny Sinclair was the tournament director.