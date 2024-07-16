🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College’s Alumni Association is accepting applications for new vendors for its 35th annual Craft festival.

Vendor applications are being accepted through Wednesday, July 31 for the juried show, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the gymnasium, Campus Center and courtyard at the main campus in Nanticoke.

The long-standing craft show features about 125 participants who are selling handmade items such as jewelry, soaps, wood crafts, knitted and crocheted items and other crafts. Additionally, food trucks and other food items will be available for purchase.

The festival will also include the Hi-Lites Motor Club, which will sponsor a car show and Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at employee parking lot B.

Proceeds from the event support student programs. For more information, visit www.luzerne.edu/alumni/craft or contact the Alumni Office at (570) 740-0734