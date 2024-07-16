Annual event at Exaltation Church promises fun for all

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township will host their annual Big Tent Bazaar July 19-21 on the parish grounds. Friday, July 19 (6-11pm), Saturday, July 20 (4pm Mass, 5-Midnight), Sunday, July 21 (5-11pm).

The bazaar will feature the parish’s famous homemade potato pancakes, halushki, clam chowder, whimpies, potato pierogi, farmer’s cheese pierogi, piggies, pulled pork, homemade baked goods, and much more.

Fun for all ages includes a Mega Raffle (with thousands of dollars in prizes), nightly 50/50, lottery frame stand, money board, stuffed animals, Vera Bradley purse stand, Christmas In July stand, instant bingo, wagon of cheer and over 150 theme baskets.

Entertainment includes Souled Out (Friday), OZ and SHAKEN (Saturday), 3rd Degree and Pop Star Drive (Sunday). There will be a beer stand, specialty beer stand, and a full-service Tiki Bar.

For more information, call 570-823-6242 or visit www.exhc.org. Father Richard J. Cirba is pastor and honorary chair of the Bazaar committee.