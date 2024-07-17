… especially when you read the small print

Tuscan shrimp with beans and tomatoes, the right way (sans any hot peppers). While it was interesting when I accidentally added diced tomatoes with chipotle, sticking to the recipe made a delicious dish with more nuanced flavors.

The ingredients for a delicious Tuscan shrimp with beans, except that since we had them I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. Then when it looked like it could use more tomato, I opened a can I had bought without noticing it included chipotle peppers.

I’d like to say this new recipe from America’s Test Kitchen was so good I made it twice in one week, but that would be only partly true. To mimic (pay homage to?) my better half, I’ll use MT’s segue: Alas, gentle readers, I cooked it again so soon because I erred on the first attempt.

While you can certainly use a few fresh tomatoes in this, the chef on America’s Test Kitchen opted for canned so that it could be a year-round meal without worrying about finding good tomatoes off season. So I dutifully grabbed two cans of diced tomatoes during a shopping trip.

Once home, I discovered we had two fresh tomatoes on the counter, left over from something MT had made. I figured I’d just slice them up instead. But when I added them it didn’t look like enough tomato to balance the two cans of cannellini beans, so opened a can of tomatoes and dumped them in.

As we ate the finished product, I mentioned that while it was good, it had a lot more heat than I thought it should. Aside from some sliced garlic and a dash of red pepper, this is about shrimp, tomato, basil and lemon — hardly “south of the border” flavors, unless you live in France. MT first suggested I should have skipped the red pepper, but knowing her mom was going to try it, I barely put in a few flakes. And the garlic was sliced and cooked, rather than minced, which mellows the flavor a good bit.

Then MT suggested the canned tomatoes may have been seasoned with something. I initially dismissed the idea, sure that I had grabbed plain “diced tomatoes,” but then — repressing what one sibling has called “the Guydish” in us (Dad was always more stubbornly certain of things than Mom) — I went to check the can, and discovered I had inattentively missed the “with chipotle” in smaller print.

The upshot? Using tomatoes with some hot pepper is a great way to give this dish a dose of heat that can be a tasty alternative, but it simply overwhelms what it was meant to be. That was obvious, so within a week after serving the botched batch, I was doing it all again, only this time I stuck to the recipe, using one can of diced tomatoes, no added flavorings.

“This is magnificent,” MT cooed. Then she asked if, when I write about it, will I include my mistake? Of course, I promised, that’s what “test kitchen” is all about.

“Well, it makes for an interesting story,” MT said.

That judgment, gentle readers, I leave to you.

Dobru chut!

Tuscan shrimp and beans with tomatoes (America’s Test Kitchen)

1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined (keep shells)

1 quart cold water for brine, ¾ cup for shrimp stock

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 anchovies, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 can diced tomatoes

2 cans cannellini beans, one drained, one not

¼ cup basil, sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice,

½ teaspoon lemon zest.

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil

Mix water, sugar and salt for a brine, soak shrimp for 15 minutes. Remove (with a slotted spoon or tongs, rather than by pouring into a sieve — to reduce retention of salt) and set on paper towels.

To make a shrimp stock, heat 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over medium, add shrimp shells. Cook five minutes stirring occasionally until brown. Add about ¾ cup water. Simmer about five minutes. Drain in a drainer in bowl to save stock, should be about ¼ cup.

Clean out skillet and heat 2 tablespoons olive oil to shimmer, add onion, garlic, anchovies, red pepper, salt and pepper. Cook about 5 minutes, until onions are soft. Add tomatoes, beans and shrimp stock. Bring to a boil and reduce heat, simmering for about 15 minutes.

Add shrimp and turn heat down to low. Put lid on pan and cook 5-7 minutes until pink and opaque.

Add basil, lemon juice, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste.