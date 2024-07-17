Highlights range from food to a flea market

Volunteers have been preparing for the St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish Bazaar, set for July 18, 19 and 20.

Who will take the big plush dog home from the flea market, the one that looks about 10 times bigger than the nearest teddy bear?

Among the many bazaar volunteers chopping vegetables on a recent Monday morning in the cafeteria at St. Nicholas - St. Mary School were Geri Maloney of Wilkes-Barre, Joan Kwarcinski of Mountain Top and Mary Lou Collura of Mountain Top, all working on onions.

A fisherman statue, snow globes and a turkey were in a section of the flea market devoted to decor.

From beer steins to collectible dolls, from stuffed animals to coffee makers, from an ironing board to a chest of drawers … you could outfit your entire home with items from the flea market that will be part of the St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish Bazaar.

“We’ve got crystal, we’ve got blankets and quilts, we’ve got toys, ” said Phyllis Wujcik, who’s chairing the flea market again this year.

“People donated new coffee makers; they brought in entire sets of dishes,” said co-chair Nancy Verespy Forbes. “One woman brought in a whole series of books by (suspense novelist) David Baldacci.”

While the bazaar stands of games and food open at 5:30 Thursday and Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday, the flea market and its treasure trove of donated goods opens earlier, at 1 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Based on past experience, Wujcik said, there will be a long line of people waiting for the doors to open for the market, which is being set up in the lower level cafeteria of St. Nicholas – St. Mary Elementary School on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“The jewelry is always very popular,” Wujcik said. “And we have furniture upstairs,” she added, pointing up to the gymnasium.

If you glance around the flea market, some things are easy to find — the display of lamps, the pile of purses, the Precious Moments figurines with their pleading eyes.

But check in the nooks and crannies and you’ll find other delights, from a pair of wooden shoes reminiscent of the Netherlands to the statue of a New England-style fisherman in his yellow slicker.

Earlier this week, while Wujcik and Forbes were discussing how they have so many items they’ll be able to replenish them every day of the bazaar, tables in another corner of the cafeteria were surrounded by some of Bob Steininger’s food prep volunteers, all busily cutting cabbage, onions and peppers.

“The fan helps,” said volunteer Mary Lou Collura of Mountain Top, who was cutting onions but didn’t feel like crying.

“We’ll be seeing cabbages in our dreams,” said Mary Fox of Bear Creek Township, who was chopping that vegetable for haluski.

This year, food items include shrimp cocktail and strawberry shortcake along with returning old favorites like potato pancakes, South of the Border treats and Sister Anna’s Vietnamese-style egg rolls.

Among the many booths out on the grounds, Fox mentioned she will be supplying prizes for and staffing “Grampie’s Bear Hugs” in honor of her husband, David Fox, who passed away in December 2016. “Every child who opens a ticket will get a prize,” she said.

The St. Nicholas – St. Mary Bazaar is one of several festivals in the area this weekend. See the What’s Up NEPA column for more information.