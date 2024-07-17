Submitted photo

Wyoming Seminary’s Summer at Sem student actors and faculty are proud to present “Beauty and The Beast” on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. in the Kirby Center for Creative Arts, North Sprague Avenue, Kingston. Admission is $15 and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Summer at Sem campers and staff participating in the production are shown, first row: Margaret Kell, Eliza Hunt, Sophia Roper, Mary Jane Michaels, Ayaana Rahman. Second row: Shealey Hannigan (staff), Gabby Grivas, Laura Olsen, Rebecca Mostow, Naomi Jeffers, Brynlee Moser, Kate Soreth. Third row: Donna Peeler (staff), Maya Evans (staff), Abigail Hribal, Ari Froehlich, Gennie Langshaw, Chloe Caputo, and Ryan Pettaway (staff). Missing from photo is Joey Gamba (staff).