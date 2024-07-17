🔊 Listen to this

Jose and Margaret Arroyo, of the Hanover Section of Nanticoke, and Dominick Panetta, of Sugar Notch, were recently honored by the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Chapter at the Plains American Legion Post 365.

Jose Arroyo enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1989. A two-year veteran, he served as a member of the 340th Military Police, Jamaica, NY. He completed basic training at Fort McClellan, AL and attended U.S. Armor School, served in Germany, and attained Top Security Clearance.

Returning to the United States, his unit was back-up support for Desert Storm/Desert Shield. He was honorably discharged in 1991.

Margaret Arroyo, while a 2002 senior at Greater Nanticoke High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA. Following basic training at Fort Jackson, SC, she was sent to Fort Lee, VA to begin her training as an aircraft refueler and later training as a helicopter gunner.

Called to active duty as part of Company G104th Aviation, she served for 15 months in both Afghanistan and Kandahar. There the honoree completed 32 missions as both a daytime and night vision door gunner on Chinook helicopters in which they would pick up or drop off infantry and supplies in “hot areas.”

After returning to Indiantown Gap in 2004, she continued serving the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 2007.

Dominick Panetta joined the U.S. Marines in 1962 as a part of the 120-delay program while completing his senior year at Nanticoke High School. Following basic training at Parris Island, SC, he was assigned to Naval Air Station, Lakehurst, NJ training as a parachute rigger. To successfully complete the training, Panetta had to complete several aircraft jumps with his fully handmade parachute.

In 1965, he served in Vietnam continuing to ready parachute equipment for aircraft pilots. Returning to the U.S., he was stationed at Military Air Station in Beaufort, SC where he was honorably discharged in 1967.

NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter leader Becky Orlowski noted the quilts awarded are an expression of gratitude to thank and comfort veterans. For more information, e-mail: [email protected] or visit the chapter’s Facebook page at Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.