Show focuses on music of 1962-1966

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will present Studio Two: The Early Beatles Tribute on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Shopland Hall. Voted as New England’s Best Beatles Tribute Band by The Boston Globe, Studio Two will return by popular demand with their iconic show in celebration of The Beatles coming to America.

Studio Two, now entering its 11th year, is a headlining Beatles band featuring Berklee College of Music alums who focus on the most exciting, energetic period of The Beatles: the early years (1962 – 1966).

Choosing from a catalog of number one hit songs from their club and touring performances, Studio Two captures the excitement and danceable 50s and 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll songs The Beatles helped popularize. Completing this stellar show are period attire as well as equipment, transporting audiences back in time.

The show will take place in Shopland Hall, located on the building’s fourth floor, with doors opening for bar and concessions at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $33.25 in advance, and will increase to $43.25 on the day of the show. All ticket prices include fees.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.

For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.