Parishioners preparing for St. Martha’s centennial celebration include, first row from left: Janet Romano, Hannah Matysik, Samuel Matysik, Amanda Matysik, Rebecca Micca, Abigail Matysik, and Joann Ftorkowski. Second row: Raphael Micca, Barbara Simmons, Krista Zultevicz, Robert Voyton, Audrey Voyton, Marion Hidlay, and Stanley Ftorkowski. Third row: Jennifer Patla, Christopher Zultevicz, Florence Brozoski, Joy White, and Dorothy Howanitz. Fourth row: Bonnie Zultevicz, Richard Matysik, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, Pastor, Thomas White, Wyatt Voyton, and Michael Micca.

St. Martha’s Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, will hold a centennial celebration on Sunday, July 28 at 11 a.m. The day will begin with a Solemn Mass offered by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. A centennial program and dinner will follow in the church hall. All are welcome to attend the Mass; those wishing to attend the dinner should reserve a seat by calling Mrs. Bonnie Zultevicz at 570-854-7150 or 570-864-2426. The last day to make a reservation is Sunday, June 23.

St. Martha’s history began toward the end of 1922 when a small number of Catholic families of Polish extraction settled on farms near Cambra, Fairmount Springs, and Harveyville.

Concerned about their spiritual welfare and that of their children, they petitioned the Bishop of Scranton for permission to build a church of their own. Three families mortgaged their farms to finance the construction of a simple wooden church, which was completed in July of 1924 and was established as a mission of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth.

A social hall was built nearby, which hosted community dances and the church’s famous chicken dinners – important fundraisers for the fledgling Catholic mission. By the 1950s, the community had outgrown its original space; a new St. Martha’s Church was built one mile away and dedicated on August 14, 1960.

In 1966, the mission was raised to parochial status and parishioners quickly built a rectory to house their first resident Pastor, the Rev. Hugh H. McGroarty. Through God’s grace, the community persevered and continues to the present day. Currently serving as Pastor is the Rev. Louis T. Kaminski.

In addition to 10 a.m. Sunday Masses, St. Martha’s Church is open every Tuesday for Mass at 8:30 a.m. followed by Eucharistic Adoration – quiet prayer before the Blessed Sacrament – until 9:00 p.m. The church has active Religious Education and Sacred Music programs, as well as Men’s and Ladies’ clubs.