Since Alexander Flemming discovered that penicillin from moldy bread inhibits growth of Staphylococcus bacteria in 1928, antibiotics have been an important treatment option in medicine.

When used properly, antibiotics fight bacterial infections by killing harmful bacteria in the body and preventing bacterial spread. These medications can work quickly and effectively for illnesses like strep throat and urinary tract infections, and they can also help us recover from injuries and surgeries without infectious complications developing.

But antibiotics aren’t appropriate to treat every infection, and if we misuse them, our bodies can develop resistance that will prevent them from helping us during future ailments.

When you have an infection caused by bacteria, your doctor may prescribe antibiotics. During any visit with your physician, it’s important to discuss all medications you’re taking, which include prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and supplements. Providing your care team with this information will help you avoid potentially dangerous drug interactions.

Antibiotics can cause side effects like upset stomach and diarrhea, which are relatively common and will usually subside when your course of treatment is complete. But, if your medicine causes more serious side effects like persistent or severe diarrhea, abdominal pain or fever, you should reach out to your doctor immediately.

Such side effects could be a sign of a serious infection called Clostridium difficile, which is commonly called C. diff. If you have C. diff, your care team might prescribe a different antibiotic to treat that infection.

You’ll also want to be cognizant of any allergic reactions your antibiotic may cause. Skin rashes, hives, shortness of breath, and swelling of the tongue, face or lips are common allergy symptoms associated with antibiotics. Shortness of breath and swelling of the face and tongue can be signs of a more serious reaction and should prompt you to call 911 or get to your nearest emergency room.

Because proper administration of antibiotics is important to your recovery and your ability to use them effectively in the future, there are some things to avoid.

If you have a common cold or flu, don’t take antibiotics, because they won’t help. In fact, antibiotics are not effective against any illnesses caused by viruses. If you take them to treat viral infections, you’ll be at risk for developing antibiotic resistance, which means bacterial infections will stop responding to antibiotic treatment. Our best defense against these viral infections are proper hygiene, including hand washing, and appropriate vaccination.

Never take antibiotics that are old or were prescribed for someone else. Medication has a shelf life, and drugs that are past their expiration date will not be as effective. Using someone else’s medication is risky because the type of antibiotic or recommended dosage may not be right for you.

When taking a course of antibiotics, you may begin to feel better before the course is complete. It’s important that you continue taking the medication for as long as your doctor and pharmacist recommend. Stopping early can allow your infection to come back and can also increase your risk of developing drug-resistant infections later.

If all of this seems like a lot of information, remember, you can always consult your pharmacist with questions about medications. They can help you understand antibiotics, how they work, and what treatments are best to get you well again.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

