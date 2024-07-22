🔊 Listen to this

Thank you to the Meadows Auxiliary for all of their hard work planning the 38th Annual Market on the Pond, held June 15. After six months and more than 700 hours of planning, the Meadows Auxiliary raised more than $13,500 to directly benefit the residents at the nursing and rehab center and Meadows Manor.

The event hosted more than 100 local vendors, a food station, bake sale, raffle baskets, plants and a very large odds and ends sale. The Meadows residents even created their own crafts to sell to the community.

Proceeds from the event are used to provide special activities, community outings and give additional support to the needs of the residents at the Meadows. The Auxiliary is truly a blessing to the Meadows campus and to the Back Mountain Community.

If interested in volunteering at The Meadows, please contact Rachel Dunn at (570) 675-8600