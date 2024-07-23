🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, a division of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co., is pleased to announce the winners of the FNCB Bank Foundation merit scholarship awards for the 2024-2025 academic year. Overall, the foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to five area high school seniors based on their academic excellence, community and school involvement, and citizenship.

This year’s winners are Katherine Potter from Wyoming Area High School, Ty Mazzga from Wallenpaupack Area High School, Emma Gernhardt from Scranton Preparatory School, Kaylee Whiteford from North Pocono High School and Symeon Clark from Gregory the Great Academy.

Ms. Potter will be attending Penn State University, Mr. Mazzga will be attending Webb Institute, Ms. Gernhardt will be attending Villanova University, Ms. Kaylee will be attending Elizabethtown College and Mr. Clark will be attending Hillsdale College.

“Congratulations to these five exceptional students on being selected for this year’s FNCB Bank Scholarship award. This scholarship recognizes their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their education.” said Michael Cummings, FNCB Bank Senior Vice President, Marketing Manager and Foundation Chairman. “We want to wish them continued success into the future.”