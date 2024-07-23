🔊 Listen to this

The Mountain Top Knights of Columbus will hold a charity golf tournament on Sunday Aug. 25, 2024 at Sand Springs Country Club in Drums with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Fee is $90 per person. Sponsorships are available for a business or patron. Sponsorship can be in the form of money, gift cards, or baskets. For more information contact Jerry Nash at 570-262-8983 or e-mail [email protected] or Alan Guitson 570-954-1231 or e-mail [email protected].