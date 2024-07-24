🔊 Listen to this

Layla Adams, dressed like Rene Magritte, is ready to have her photo taken behind a floating apple.

The children at The Cookie Corner Childcare Center in West Wyoming were delighted to engage in a week-long art study of Surreal Artist, Rene Magritte.

Among Magritte’s most famous works is his self-portrait, in which he appears in suit and tie, wearing a bowler hat, his face almost completely obstructed by a floating apple.

Not only did the children create artwork inspired by Magritte’s dreamlike works, but they also learned about his birthplace, the country of Belgium. The teachers incorporated song, math, literature, art and geography into the lessons.