🔊 Listen to this

​

The Dallas Lions Club will hold the annual Frank Rollman Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 12 at Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas.

The tournament registration is at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m.

The price is $130 per person which includes 18 holes of golf, a boxed lunch, cart, drinks and dinner after at Appletree Terrace.

There will be many prizes and games and we hope you can join us for what is sure to be a fun filled day.

Please contact Julie Persing at 570-954-0446 or any member of the Dallas Lions Club to support this worthy event.