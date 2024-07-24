Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The Dallas Lions Club will hold the annual Frank Rollman Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 12 at Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas.
The tournament registration is at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m.
The price is $130 per person which includes 18 holes of golf, a boxed lunch, cart, drinks and dinner after at Appletree Terrace.
There will be many prizes and games and we hope you can join us for what is sure to be a fun filled day.
Please contact Julie Persing at 570-954-0446 or any member of the Dallas Lions Club to support this worthy event.