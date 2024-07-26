🔊 Listen to this

The Rotary Club of Dallas recently held their annual dinner at the Appletree Terrace in Dallas to install their newly elected officers and board members.

The Dallas Rotary is an all volunteer group of Back Mountain area residents who live their motto of Service Above Self.

Their programs and projects provide activities for many of our children and senior citizens, and they enrich their lives with Christmas gifts, book scholarships, food, and more.

The Rotary hosts a wine and brewfest in June and a golf tournament in September to raise funds to make their benevolent activities possible. They meet on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the Appletree Terrace in Dallas.