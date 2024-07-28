🔊 Listen to this

“I feel I need to update my will. A person I was close to, that I wanted to leave a fair bit of money to, died. I do not want to leave it to their spouse. They both knew beforehand of my intention. Is there a reason I need to keep it as is?”

G: Your situation is representative of why it is often better to withhold personal financial details, including one’s last will and testament, from those in our circle. It is too easy for others to make inaccurate assumptions about what one’s wealth is even without knowing the specifics of estate plans.

Wills are often a delicate dance even when there are plenty of assets to go around. It can be more like a mosh pit when there is nothing in writing. When there is so little to fight over, there’s a chance everyone will end up looking like vultures trying to get what they think is their fair share.

You are legally entitled to change your will and not feel any guilt about doing that or feel any ethical obligation to inform the spouse of the change. One way to help soothe these kinds of surprises, and this will apply to anyone who is drawing up or modifying their will, is to include a letter to those being affected.

It is your opportunity to truthfully express what you were thinking at the time you had the paperwork filed, and offer some perspective into how you wish others to feel about your kindness.

A letter after your death would be received with a bit less sting if it contains some points. There needs to be a heartfelt expression of not only your wishes, but a clear message that cannot be misinterpreted. Those who are left behind do not have to be made to feel that they were left out.

Emphasize in your letter that you want them to understand and accept that you came to your choices after careful consideration of what you believed at the time to be right and fair.

In this specific situation you can consider expressing that you modified your will after your friend died, to pass along to a “name charity here” what would have been for them.

The upshot is that you remain generous and thoughtful. The key here is you do not have to get into the weeds as to why you made that pivot.

There is another tough issue that may come up by disclosing to others what your will says about your assets: reciprocity.

If these financial details are discussed beforehand with others, there may be a sense, in one or more parties, that you are leaving something for someone and you have an expectation that they are going to plan on putting you in their will.

Awkward.

In addition to my own family’s dramas with inheritances that spanned more than a generation, I have heard more than a few times about someone’s will and intentions that went off the rails and wrecked relationships. It usually has to do with that type of reciprocity surprise, or some dashed hope of the amount bequeathed, or unrealistic expectations that went unmet.

The consequence when there is any late, negative change to a will that had been previously discussed or disclosed may also lead to legal action. This can involve many people over many years, and drain a lot of bank accounts.

To avoid that mess or create more unhappiness or pain, make sure that there was nothing like a binding verbal agreement that you had made. That could come back to bite the executor of your will and any other beneficiaries.

Hopefully there was not and you are fully free to do as you want.

When you discussed your finances I am assuming you did so with the sincere desire to do the right thing. You can still feel that way, even though you may modify the details at any time.

You still have multiple options. You can decrease the amount you are gifting to anyone, or you can shift some or all of your assets to philanthropy, and enjoy researching who can most benefit by that generosity.

But whichever decision anyone chooses, I think it is always going to be less harmful keeping estate planning private, or on a need to know basis.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com

