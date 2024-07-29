🔊 Listen to this

Regular exercise is an essential part of a healthy self-care routine; and if you’re getting it, it doesn’t much matter what time of day you’re exercising.

But several studies suggest that exercising in the morning may have benefits that include a higher likelihood to adhere to your regimen and more success losing weight.

Many people choose to exercise shortly after they wake, most likely due to the convenience of not having to find time in their busy schedules throughout the rest of the day. It turns out, these early risers may be encouraging their own discipline without knowing it.

A 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine examined potential benefits of consistent morning exercise for people with obesity and indicates that first-light workouts may help us overcome barriers to exercise through “simplified planning, improved habit formation and enhanced self-regulation.”

Exercise takes planning, time and motivation. When we’re faced with time pressures and competing obligations, reserving a time of day for exercise relieves the stress of having to plan in the moment. Selecting the morning, when we have fewer conflicting responsibilities, prevents us from choosing other priorities over exercise. And maintaining a daily or weekly calendar helps us treat our workouts like a non-negotiable appointment.

There’s also some evidence that getting up early to exercise helps us form a healthy habit.

Researchers have noted that exercise is a complex behavior that is unlikely to be completed without conscious and deliberate effort. Exercise is also more akin to a series of smaller behaviors that result in the big-picture behavior of working out than it is a single behavior. Consistent morning exercise may help us promote a strong habit that turns our intentions into behavior, even when we lack motivation.

Managing our weight may be easier because of the physiological processes that take place during morning exercise. When we wake up and move, we’re more likely to exercise after our overnight fast than we are to eat before we work out.

Fasted exercise may come with certain metabolic advantages, including greater fat oxidization.

Improved fat oxidization is associated with better weight management and reduced risk of metabolic conditions like insulin resistance.

Finally, evidence suggests that consistent morning exercise may be beneficial to our circadian processes. For example, melatonin is a hormone in our bodies that helps us fall asleep. Morning exercise has been shown to lead to melatonin production earlier in the day, while evening exercise tends to delay melatonin timing.

Many of the observations in this study are earmarked for further research to address limitations and unanswered questions, but the preliminary findings are interesting.

If you’re looking to start an exercise routine or double-down on your dedication to working out, consider shifting your regimen to the morning. It may help you develop habits that promote your wellness, stay motivated and find your groove in managing a healthy weight.

If you’re not a morning person, don’t let it disrupt your exercise. Get your movement in any time of day that works for you. But, if you think morning exercise might be right for you, get up and get moving.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

