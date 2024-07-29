Program has run out of Ollie’s Restaurant for 13 years

The Diamonds in the Rough Golf League held a tournament on June 18 to raise money for a local charity. The Diamonds in the Rough consists of 56 women who golf weekly at Greystone Mountain Golf Course in Orange, PA. The league has been in existence since 1987.

The golfers voted on a charity to receive their donation and selected Dinners for Kids.

The tournament raised a total of $2,400 from entry fees, sponsorships, a 50/50 drawing, and a basket raffle.

Dinners for Kids has operated out of Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville for the past 13 years.

This organization serves nutritious microwavable meals to approximately 250 children.

Volunteers deliver two meals to the children’s homes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.Deliveries are made to Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, and Back Mountain areas. This an organization comprised 100% of volunteers. There are no paid staff members.

Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to all the above areas. Please feel free to sign up to deliver meals or assist in packing the meals at Ollie’s by signing up on the website at dinners4kids.org/volunteer/.

If you would like more information on this organization, please contact dotevet@epix.net or check out the website at Dinners4Kids.org.