Annual Spring Fling made donation possible

🔊 Listen to this

The Colleen Shea Children’s Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to Coffee Inclusive in Pittston. The donation was made possible through the proceeds of the Foundation’s annual “Spring Fling” fundraiser at the Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

The Foundation selected Coffee Inclusive as its 2024 beneficiary.

Coffee Inclusive, a subsidiary of NEPA Inclusive, is an organization dedicated to fostering education, engagement, advocacy, skill development, and meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities, while promoting inclusion throughout our community.

It employs people with diverse abilities, including intellectual disabilities and Autism, working side by side with experienced baristas and servers to provide a warm and welcoming community coffee shop experience.

Coffee Inclusive is located in the former Cooper’s CO-OP Building, 350 Kennedy Boulevard, Pittston, on the second floor.

The Colleen Shea Children’s Foundation was founded in memory of Colleen Shea, and provides support to children’s programs and organizations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.