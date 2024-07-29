🔊 Listen to this

Coughlin High School Class of 1959 will celebrate its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion, 156 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at Leggios‘s restaurant, 1092 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA. All class members, spouses and members of Coughlin high school classes of 1958 & 1960 are invited. Please call Fran 570-678-7169 if you plan to attend either the reunion or the meeting. Shown from left are, first row: Bernard Dechman, Marion Timek Millard, Mickie Tiimek Stella, Frances Lawrence Romanowski, Peg Brislin, Mary Ann Gola Magda, Patricia Van Scoy Rossi, and Linda Young. Second row: Charles Thennes, Jack Macey, Frank Stensney, Robert Cole, Pat Cole, Dennis Brislin, Thomas Young, Michael Olsakowski, Dominick Serratore, Kathy Macey, and Joe Moore.