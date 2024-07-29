Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Coughlin High School Class of 1959 will celebrate its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion, 156 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at Leggios‘s restaurant, 1092 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA. All class members, spouses and members of Coughlin high school classes of 1958 & 1960 are invited. Please call Fran 570-678-7169 if you plan to attend either the reunion or the meeting. Shown from left are, first row: Bernard Dechman, Marion Timek Millard, Mickie Tiimek Stella, Frances Lawrence Romanowski, Peg Brislin, Mary Ann Gola Magda, Patricia Van Scoy Rossi, and Linda Young. Second row: Charles Thennes, Jack Macey, Frank Stensney, Robert Cole, Pat Cole, Dennis Brislin, Thomas Young, Michael Olsakowski, Dominick Serratore, Kathy Macey, and Joe Moore.