Two inmate organizations within the State Correctional Institution at Dallas recently made donations to Luzerne County Head Start, Inc. The Latin American Cultural and Jaycees organizations at SCI Dallas each provided LCHS with a $500 check for a total of $1,000. These donations will assist the agency’s efforts to provide comprehensive education, health and family support services at no cost to expecting parents, children from birth to age 5, and their families in Luzerne and Wyoming counties. Shown from left are: Leonard Sahonick, SCI Dallas Activities; SCI Dallas Deputy Jeff Gibson; Tom Pavalonis, SCI Dallas Activities; LCHS Community Advocate Brooke Williams; Mary Ritsick, SCI Dallas Reentry Parole; SCI Dallas Acting Manager Ed Pyzia; and SCI Dallas Activities Manager Todd Kolbicka.