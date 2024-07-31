🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle will present “More Shorts for the Summer!” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton, comprising seven short plays by local authors and staged by local talent.

Performance dates are Aug. 15, 16, 17, 18, with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15, general, $12, senior, $10 for students.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, all admission will be $10. Pay cash at the door or visit actorscircle.com to buy tickets online. For reservations call 570-342-9707.

The production is presented through a grant from the Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture, and a sponsorship from Joe and Karen Sadowski.