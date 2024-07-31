🔊 Listen to this

Alpha Sigma Tau’s Delta Zeta Chapter at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania was recently recognized by the National Organization for demonstrating excellence within the 2022-2024 biennium. Awards were announced at Alpha Sigma Tau’s 45th National Convention in Portsmouth/Norfolk, Virginia, June 20-23, 2024.

Recognized with the Retention Excellence Award, the Delta Zeta Chapterretained 99% of all collegians and initiated 100% of their new members over the last two years.

Chapter President Kayla McClure, a junior majoring in political science from Levittown, Pa., and Vice President of Operations Calla Shaffer, a senior majoring in early childhood education from Lake Ariel, Pa., were present to accept the award.

The Alpha Sigma Tau National Council congratulates the Delta Zeta Chapter for their outstanding hard work, perseverance, and commitment to the Sorority and their community.

For more information about Greek Life at ESU please contact Daniel Ayala, director of fraternity and sorority life at 570-422-3775 or email [email protected].