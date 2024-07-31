🔊 Listen to this

Come out and swing with the Swoyersville Kiwanis at our Annual Scholarship Open on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Four Seasons Golf Club, Exeter. It’s always a fun-filled day so, Captains, get your crew together.

There will be a captain and crew format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $85 per golfer.

Complete team payment by Aug. 16 and receive the registration discount of $80 per golfer. Cost includes green fees, cart, dinner, prizes, and refreshments. There will be a longest drive hole and 50-50 hole to add to the fun.

Proceeds benefit our Annual Youth Academic Scholarship Awards Program. Hole sponsors are welcome, Platinum $150, Gold $100, and Silver $75.

For information or to register your foursome, call Gene at 570-704-7196, email: [email protected] or [email protected]. Deadline to register is Aug. 20, 2024.