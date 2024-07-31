Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Come out and swing with the Swoyersville Kiwanis at our Annual Scholarship Open on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at Four Seasons Golf Club, Exeter. It’s always a fun-filled day so, Captains, get your crew together.
There will be a captain and crew format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $85 per golfer.
Complete team payment by Aug. 16 and receive the registration discount of $80 per golfer. Cost includes green fees, cart, dinner, prizes, and refreshments. There will be a longest drive hole and 50-50 hole to add to the fun.
Proceeds benefit our Annual Youth Academic Scholarship Awards Program. Hole sponsors are welcome, Platinum $150, Gold $100, and Silver $75.
For information or to register your foursome, call Gene at 570-704-7196, email: [email protected] or [email protected]. Deadline to register is Aug. 20, 2024.