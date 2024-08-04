🔊 Listen to this

An eggs benedict special with all the trimmings was on the menu for brunch last weekend at Bank + Vine.

East Coast oysters are the way to go at Bank + Vine. They are on the brunch and dinner menus.

Many people asked me about a column I wrote several weeks ago discussing brunch at the Alter House in South Abington Township.

Readers seemed to love the food descriptions, photos and suggestion.

And since I’m always dining out, I decided to share another favorite spot today. This one is a little closer to home for most Times Leader readers.

Bank + Vine is a fun fine-dining staple on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, and one I particularly love for brunch.

We visited for a recent Sunday meal, and as always couldn’t have been more satisfied.

First, I love when a server asks if it’s a special occasion. While it wasn’t anything special, the thought seemingly elevated the Sunday brunch experience right from the start (the champagne popping with friends helped, too). Immediately we felt like we were out celebrating something.

We loved that the chef sent out a blueberry tasty treat to start; who doesn’t love a little goodie on the house?

Oscar and I split a chocolate croissant, which was delicious to start, but the showstopper hors d’oeuvre was the East Coast oysters plate with mignonette sauce, lime and cucumber. It came out so beautifully prepared with shellfish arranged around the oysters. Our table couldn’t help but snap photos and marvel at the little guys for a bit.

They’re a fun item to share as a group.

Something about champagne and oysters goes together, doesn’t it?

For the main entrée, Oscar and I both ended up with an eggs benedict special with hollandaise sauce, spinach and roasted red pepper, along with a side of honey pepper bacon. It was amazing, and I had no problem finishing every last bite.

I eyed many customers ordering the French Toast with lemon honey mascarpone and blueberry compote also. I know that’s always a favorite (and has been one of mine in the past).

I also love that they have a full bar with all sorts of fun cocktail concoctions, wines and mocktails, the latter of which I can’t forget since I’m still on that wagon.

Our group had a lovely little brunch for ourselves.

I’m so glad we decided to visit again, spend some time downtown and enjoy ourselves in a casual, but classy setting.

On your next night (or Sunday) out, consider Bank + Vine.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

