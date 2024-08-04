🔊 Listen to this

A recent counseling session with an adult male regarding dating after many years of being out of that scene brought up a discussion about preferred characteristics, including age differences.

How many years apart in age is too far?

G: When considering whether or not a person is suitable or desirable, as a partner, it makes sense to consider any significant difference in age. But the question then becomes: What do you mean by significant?

There lies the gray zone.

For some people a difference in just a few years can make or break someone from being considered a romantic contender. For others, any age gap (speaking only of legal age) may be preferable. The age factor is something that falls along the lines of what one thinks may be socially acceptable and appropriate, or may be a more compatible fit for them.

For example, if a person is looking for romance with a skiing buddy, then picking someone who is fifteen years older than they are may limit the number of years that they could share that activity together. The caveat on this is knowing whether or not any potential partner even has the desire or interest in certain activities.

The other caveat with this type of compatibility evaluation is that we know that over time our interests, and even our health/physical status or finances, may change to the degree that many activities are simply no longer an option.

I’ve heard it said a number of times that it is just as easy to fall in love with a rich person as it is a poor person. That particular evaluation, just like any other preference or relevant fact such as whether a person already has children or wants them, is not to be dismissed too quickly.

I would not put finances at the top of any list of pros or cons, but I would put these and many other defining characteristics on the priority list.

For many people, when it comes to age, physical appearance is what will be the primary driving selector. How one looks and how well one is aging might be ranked considerably way above some other important features that are far less visible or obvious.

I laughed when I heard a man tell me he refused to date any woman who had a bigger butt than he did. As I thought about his declaration, I quickly saw the beauty in its simplicity. This feature was a truth for him that was non-negotiable, and he was unembarrassed to identify what mattered when it came to desirability.

Better for him to acknowledge right at the start that is how he felt about some body types. His awareness of how attractiveness mattered was a threshold issue for him for a reason. Likely he arrived at it from what he knew he needed, in order to be able to perform and sustain a long-term intimate relationship where he could be fulfilled.

It can be the same way with the age issue, especially if you are not interested in caregiving, which reminds me of another amusing line I heard from a senior widow. Regarding elderly widowers who are looking for a new partner, she said, “They want a nurse with a purse.” Meaning single senior men want a partner who will caregive them and also be able to afford the bills that come with their multiple health issues.

Whether one believes that is true or not, for those who have actually encountered such a situation, old age and aging can matter most.

These are realities worth a serious look, but in my playbook should not be the deciding factor.

A good indicator of compatibility is if the age difference in a potential partner takes into account one’s youthfulness. If a person is considerably younger than the other person it is more than likely a power imbalance, as well as unequal wisdom and intellectual development, will become evident. These differences can bring great tension to any intimate relationship.

Again, any choice of a preferred romantic partner involves a litany of options. It will take some time to thoroughly examine the tradeoffs. This is not unlike what our country experiences with each election cycle. The selection of a leader or representative that we can see ourselves actually tolerating, living with so to speak, is a complex investigative process.

By first knowing what we want, rather than what we see another person may be offering up to us, we are more likely to choose wisely. To hit the sweet spot when it comes to making the right decisions regarding our personal lives, means we must be honest. Look closely at age, health, interests/passions, and analyze any red flags.

What advice I offer others, even that which I present to myself, often starts with a simple exercise: Bringing to mind as many of the things that matter most. Compare and contrast how any actions or decisions size up, or reflect/embody, what matters most.

Many business coaches, including a former executive with Fed-Ex, have been known to say: “The main thing is to keep the Main Thing the main thing.”

What is your main thing when it comes to a romantic interest?

It is certainly reasonable not to choose, or want, to be in a committed relationship with someone who is drastically older or younger than you. What is unreasonable is not to factor in all the other positive qualities and red flags/concerns, that can make or break a fulfilling union.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com

