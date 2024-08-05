🔊 Listen to this

August is National Breastfeeding Month, so this week we’ll spend some time on the benefits of breastfeeding, to babies and mothers.

Breast milk contains a mixture of nutrients that is ideal for the growth and development of infants in their first months of life.

Breastfeeding can be challenging for healthy mothers and nearly impossible for others who may have certain health conditions that can interfere with breastfeeding. Happily, feeding babies with infant formula is a healthy alternative for mothers who can’t breastfeed. But, for those who are learning to breastfeed with the help of family, friends, lactations consultants and their care teams, the experience can be rewarding.

We know breastfeeding boosts infants’ immune systems. Antibodies in breast milk protect babies from certain bacteria and viruses. Babies who consume only breast milk for their first six months are less likely to have diarrhea, ear infections or respiratory illnesses.

Breast milk can also benefit babies by reducing their incidence of food allergies. Breastfeeding exclusively for three to four months has been proven to reduce asthma, atopic dermatitis and eczema.

There’s some evidence that suggests breastfeeding can reduce incidence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The causes of SIDS are not always identifiable, but breastfeeding protects infants from certain infections that may put them at higher risk of SIDS.

Mothers who breastfeed can reduce their own risk of reproductive cancers, like breast, ovarian and uterine. The longer a person breastfeeds, the lower their risk becomes, and breastfeeding is also known to protect against postpartum hemorrhage, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

There are metabolic benefits for moms too. Breastfeeding burns calories, which may help in returning to pre-pregnancy weight more quickly. Dieting can have negative effects on milk supply, so it’s recommended that breastfeeding mothers eat when they’re hungry, drink when they’re thirsty, and eat a variety of foods limited in added sugars and saturated fats.

Beyond nurturing babies nutritionally, breastfeeding creates a strong emotional bond between parent and child. Breastfeeding releases oxytocin, which is a hormone that leads to positive emotions, including trust.

Finally, breastfeeding can save parents money and time. Formula is relatively expensive and can have an impact on your weekly or monthly budget. By breastfeeding exclusively, you’ll not only save some stress on your wallet but also spend less time buying formula and preparing and cleaning bottles.

Furthermore, that boosted immune system we mentioned earlier can help keep your baby healthier, which means less money spent on medical care and prescriptions.

Ultimately, the decision to breastfeed or bottle-feed with formula is a personal one. Families should do what’s best for their children and themselves. If you’re unsure what’s best for you and your baby, consult your care team so you can make an informed decision that’s most appropriate for your specific circumstances. Having all available information will also help you feel confident in your decision without guilt or second-guessing

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

