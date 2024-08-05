🔊 Listen to this

Several members of Wilkes-Barre Assembly #45 of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls recently attended the Born to Be … session of the Pennsylvania Grand Assembly.

Wilkes-Barre placed second place in the banner competition and second place in the progress chart competition.

Samantha Williams, Grand Hope and Adrienne Wren, Grand Recorder took part in the sessions as 2023-24 officers. Adrienne also was a flag bearer in the opening ceremony. Samantha received her majority and accepted a rainbow ambassador position. Adrienne was selected as Grand Fidelity for the 2024-25 year.

The International Order of Rainbow for Girls is a leadership organization for girls, ages 11 to 20, who believe in God, want to have fun and serve their community. IORG had recently celebrated its 100th year of service.

The assembly also has a pledge group for girls age 5-10 which meets once a month for a short meeting and fun time.

Wilkes-Barre Assembly #45 is sponsored by Wilkes-Barre Masonic lodge #61 and Wyoming Masonic lodge #468. The assembly meets at the Wyoming Masonic Lodge on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming. Mother Advisor of Wilkes Barre Assembly is Lori Dydynski.

If you like to have fun, learn leadership skills, and serve your community, check us out. For more information about Rainbow, please check out the websites parainbowgirls.com or gorainbow.org.