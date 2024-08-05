🔊 Listen to this

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA announces the return of the Rhythm & Wine fund-raiser, set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Moonlite Drive In in Wyoming.

The festival is an open-air, outdoor wine and food truck and vendor festival featuring local wineries, breweries, cideries, and meaderies, culinary options, other vendors, and live music by the M80 Trio. Tickets cost $30.

New for 2024 is a limited amount of “premium party packages” that include your own private tent, table, chairs, admission tickets and reserved area on the grounds.

Standard admission includes wine and drink samples, a complimentary tumbler, and access to the festival, along with live entertainment.

You must be 21 or older to attend.

In its first three years, the fundraising event has raised nearly $50,000. All of those proceeds benefit critical one on one mentoring relationships through Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Confirmed vendors include: Deep Roots Hard Cider, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Lucchi Family Wine Cellars, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Capra Collina Winery, Stone Lake Winery, Kulpmont Winery, Grovedale Winery, Rebel Hive Meadery, King Cole Winery, Suraci’s Italian Cafe, Royal Bakery, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, Pittston Popcorn, Artisan’s Fire Pizza, Salt & Honey by Marin, Nim’s Pickles LLC, Jagger’s Doggy Deli, Brows By Al, and Pack Brats.