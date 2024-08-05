🔊 Listen to this

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Dallas, recently donated 40 handmade fleece blankets to the 2024 Children’s Grief Camps, held in August at The Lands at Hillside Farms, Shavertown. Members of the church’s Social Ministry committee created the blankets, which were shared with children attending the camps. The camps are open to children ages 6-17 who recently experienced the loss of a loved one. Seen with some of the donated blankets are, from left: Karen Mertz and Marianne Mancke, both of Dallas, St. Paul’s Social Ministry committee members.