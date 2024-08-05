Team of Goeringer-Frank takes top tournament prize

The Wyoming Valley Country Club Women’s Golf Association announced it is adding the late Isabelle McGuire Spohrer to the organization’s Wall of Fame during a recent memorial tournament in her honor. Taking part in the presentation, were from left, Rose Senunas, tournament co-chair; Joan Spohrer, Isabelle’s daughter-in-law, and George Spohrer, Jr., Isabelle’s son; Carolyn Spohrer, Isabelle’s daughter; Karen Hazleton, captain, WVCC Women’s Golf Association; and Jane Williams, tournament chair.

Spohrer family members gathered to congratulate the top golf winners, shown from left: Jeanne Elinsky and Becky Kulbaski, 1stplace, Crystal Tees flight; Karen Hazleton and Rose Senunas, 2nd place, championship flight; Joan Spohrer, Isabelle’s daughter-in-law, and George Spohrer, Jr., Isabelle’s son; Carolyn Spohrer, Isabelle’s daughter; Kelly Bone, Isabelle’s granddaughter, and her children, Amy and Bobby Bone, and husband, Niles Bone; Sandy Kish and Sue Irvin, 3rd place, championship flight; and Ellen Frank and Kathy Goeringer, 1st place, championship flight.

In a surprise presentation to the members of her family, the Wyoming Valley Country Club Women’s Golf Association (WVCCWGA) honored the late Isabelle McGuire Spohrer adding her name to the organization’s Wall of Fame. The ceremony took place during the luncheon portion of the 23rd annual Isabelle McGuire Spohrer Memorial Golf Tournament, fondly known as “The Isabelle,” held recently at the country club in Hanover Township.

WVCCWGA captain Karen Hazleton, of Nanticoke, presented a plaque to Isabelle’s children, Carolyn Spohrer, of Richmond, Va., and George Spohrer, Jr., of South Bend, Ind., who with family and friends attended the tournament.

The tournament was started as a Rally for the Cure in support of the Susan B. Komen Foundation in 2000. In 2001, the tournament was named in honor of Mrs. Spohrer, of Wilkes-Barre, a beloved WVCC ladies golf member who passed away earlier that year from cancer.

Isabelle and her late husband George A. Spohrer, Esq., were parents to six children: sons, George A. Spohrer, Jr., and Jonathan A. Spohrer, Esq.; daughters, Marian S. Frere, Carolyn P. Spohrer; Virginia S. Wilson and Pauline S. Bliss; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The Spohrer family supports the tournament, and some have come from as far away as England over the years, to take part.

“What a surprise, honoring my mother in such a wonderful way,” said Carolyn Spohrer, Isabelle’s daughter, looking through tears out over a dining room filled with golfers dressed in shades of blue, her mother’s favorite color. “My father joined Wyoming Valley Country Club so my mother could play golf here. She was so proud to be listed on the hole-in-one board – she had four in her life. She so loved the game, her fellow golfers and the camaraderie of playing here. She would be thrilled for what this tournament has accomplished. Thank you for honoring her in such a special way.”

The team of Kathy Goeringer and Ellen Frank won the better ball of partners/two-person scramble format tournament with a 63 on a match of cards. Karen Hazleton and Rose Senunas placed second. Sandy Kish and Sue Irvin took 3rd place. Fourth place honors went to Donna Long and Marie Milhalos, and the teams of Michelle Hazleton/Joanne Van Saun and Jane Williams/Marianne Puhalla tied for fifth place. The team of Jeanne Elinsky and Becky Kulbaski took 1st place in the Crystal Tees flight, and Sharon Prymock and Karen Kratz placed first in the Family & Friends flight.

Proceeds from the 2024 event were presented to the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA, in Forty Fort. Over the past 24 years, the Wyoming Valley Country Club women golfers have raised more than $120,000 to support breast cancer care and research.