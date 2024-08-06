🔊 Listen to this

MMI Preparatory School recently honored former students at Edgewood Country Club with Distinguished Alumni Awards. The inaugural event aims to become a new tradition in Alumni Weekend festivities, alternating with Wall of Fame awards every other year.

The honorees, all MMI alumni under 30, were nominated based on their contributions in their careers and communities by an eight-member committee and were approved by the MMI Board of Directors in March.

The 2024 recipients were:

Ashley Acri, a 2013 graduate, has built a career focused on fostering change and helping others excel. She revitalized DeSales University’s tutoring program and continued her impact as a Registered Nurse, mentoring new healthcare professionals and working on evidence-based projects. Ashley has also gained specialized training and certifications in advanced cardiac and pediatric care. This fall, she will graduate with dual master’s degrees from Bloomsburg University, aiming to enhance healthcare environments and advocate for new nurses.

Atty. Antonia Diener, class of 2012 and former class president, made academic strides at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School, where she excelled in social justice and legal internships. After graduating magna cum laude from Penn and Harvard, she began her career as a public defender in Colorado, managing over 250 criminal cases and advocating for the rights of the underserved. Her work includes roles at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, ACLU, and the Harvard Prison Legal Assistance Project. Antonia plans to return to Pennsylvania, where she will be admitted to the state bar and continue her dedication to equity and justice.

Capt. John Driscoll, class of 2013, graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and became a pilot in the United States Air Force. He has flown four types of aircraft, led 97 missions, and provided critical support during the invasion of Ukraine, amassing 166 combat flight hours. Notably, he saved 27 aviators and a $550 million military asset during a mission in Crete, earning the 2021 Air Combat Command Flight Line Annual Safety Award. Capt. Driscoll, who also holds several prestigious military awards, will soon return to Laughlin AFB, Texas, as an instructor to share his expertise with future pilots.

Dr. Tyler Fulton, class of 2012, has made strides in science, beginning with his undergraduate research at Bucknell University that led to first-author publications in prominent chemistry journals. His achievements continued at Caltech, where he earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry, authored two book chapters, and published eight peer-reviewed articles. Tyler’s postdoctoral work with Nobel laureate Dr. Frances Arnold on enzyme engineering for environmental pollutants resulted in a notable publication in Science. Now a Senior Scientist at AbbVie, Tyler applies his expertise to developing new drug manufacturing processes, crediting MMI Preparatory School for igniting his passion for scientific discovery.

Jessica McClellan, class of 2019, has made strides in professional golf, starting with an internship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort during the pandemic. Her dedication led to a promotion as the First Woman Head PGA Golf Professional at Bandon Dunes and her induction into the PGA. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State and was selected for the PGA’s Lead Program, while also directing the 2024 Golf Digest Woman Classic Tournament. Beyond her professional achievements, Jessica volunteers as the Head Girls’ Golf Coach at Bandon High School.

Abigail Paul, Class of 2018, is a doctoral candidate in chemical engineering at Ohio University, focusing on using coal in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. She began her academic journey at West Virginia University, where she gained experience as a resident assistant and researcher. Abigail has already made progress with her first publication in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society and presentations at international conferences. Now serving as President of Ohio University’s student chapter of the Electrochemical Society, she is revitalizing the program and inspiring interest in electrochemistry through outreach initiatives.

Emily Seratch, Class of 2015, is a doctoral candidate in chemical engineering at Ohio University, focusing on using coal in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Her academic achievements include winning the “Student Conference in Business & Economics Best Paper Award” and publishing research in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society. Now a leader at Ohio University’s Electrochemical Society chapter, she is revitalizing the program and engaging in outreach initiatives. Her commitment to research and community service highlights her growing impact in the field of chemical engineering.

Kaitlyn Sitch, Class of 2014, earned accolades during her time at Elizabethtown College and working as a Contract Specialist at NAVSUP. Her role at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center in Singapore involves critical support for Littoral Combat Ship repairs, managing urgent tasks, and seeking cost-saving improvements. Emily’s commitment to community service, including volunteering in Singapore and leading Harrisburg Young Professionals, has been recognized with the “Community Connector” award.

Marianne Virnelson, Class of 2013, has had a passion for musical theater since her days at MMI, which helped shape her career, leading her to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre & Music at Randolph College. She then worked as an Admissions Counselor, later becoming the Senior Admission Counselor and Fine Arts Recruitment Coordinator. Her higher education career includes roles at Hollins University and her current position at the University of Maryland, where she mentors student ambassadors.

Atty. Luke Yamulla, Class of 2016, known for his exceptional public speaking and academic achievements at MMI Preparatory School, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his JD at Columbia Law School as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. His career includes roles at Mazzoni Center Legal Services, the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, and a summer associate position at Dechert LLP, where he now works in defense litigation. Luke’s journey highlights his dedication to the law and helping others, reflected in his current focus on government investigations, white-collar criminal defense, and discovery management at Dechert LLP.