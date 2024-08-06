🔊 Listen to this

On Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., you are invited to experience the 1962 beloved classic “To Kill A Mockingbird” on the big screen at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. Admission, small popcorn, and small soda are free courtesy of the sponsor, Toni Hockman.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” stars 1963 Oscar winner for Best Actor Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch and Mary Badham as his daughter, Scout. In addition to Best Actor, the film has garnered two other Oscars, for Best Art Direction and Best Writing, It is an American coming-of-age legal drama that is based on Harper Lee’s 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The film tells the story of Scout Finch and her brother Jem, who live in sleepy Maycomb, Ala., spending much of their time with their friend Dill and spying on their reclusive and mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley. When Atticus, their widowed father and a respected lawyer, defends a Black man named Tom Robinson against fabricated charges, the trial and tangent events expose the children to evils of racism and stereotyping.

Tickets are available at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3.