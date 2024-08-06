🔊 Listen to this

Ostrich Hat will take the stage from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Aug. 24 Wine & Beer Festival.

Two crowd favorites will return to the Hazleton Wine and Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 via two local bands, Kartune and Ostrich Hat, both of which will bring a genre of popular music from the classics to modern Top 10 and everything in between.

The festival takes place at Louis Schiavo City View Park, 700 S. Poplar Street, Hazleton.

Please note there is a different time frame for this year with Kartune heading it up from noon to 3 p.m. followed by Ostrich Hat, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Kartune, formed in 1990, consists of Tommy Bruno, lead vocal , keys and guitar; Steve Witner, bass guitar and vocals; Kyle Johnson, lead guitar and vocals and Chris Langan, drums and vocals. With more than 170 songs in their repertoire, no two shows are the same for this band whose name was inspired by “The Simpsons.”

Ostrich Hat, with the motto “We flow like a DJ but rock like a band,” has a 13-year history of high-energy performances across several states including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and back home in Pennsylvania.

Ostrich Hat’s Band members are Adam Arlotto, lead vocals; Jeff Bonomo, drums and vocals; Mario Tombasco, guitar; keyboards and lead vocals; Jeff Tomassacci, bass guitar and vocals and Joe Somerdak, lead vocals and guitar.

When asked “Can you give us a little background on the unique name Ostrich Hat?” Bonomo said, “My sister Joelle said we needed a catchy name that didn’t really mean anything. She looked at the magazine she was paging through and on one page was an article about ostriches and the other page was a guy in a fedora, so she said, “like ostrich hat.” I laughed and said that’s the dumbest name ever. We’ll call it that until we can find something better; we never did. Now we feel it is perfect for us. It has no deep meaning, but its catchy, kind of silly and fun. Just like the music we play. Fun party music.”

Tickets for the Wine & Beer Festival be purchased at hazletonrotary.ticketleap.com and In Kind Sponsors Antonia’s Jewelry & Repair, Billig-Helmes Insurance, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center, JC Small Engine and the Beer Stop as well as from any Hazleton Rotary Club Member.