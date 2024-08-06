🔊 Listen to this

The Plymouth Christian Church, 9 East Main Street, Plymouth, will hold a snack bar, flea market, basket raffle, bake sale and children’s craft area on Aug. 9 and 10 from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is in conjunction with the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

Homemade food will include piggies, pierogies, haluski, pulled pork, wimpies, Arroz con Gandules, fresh fruit cups and hot dogs.

Flea market includes furniture, clothes, shoes, purses, luggage, toys, baby items, holiday items, glassware, kitchenware, electronics, books, tapes, pictures, bedding, lamps, baskets, greeting cards and so much more.

For more information, please leave a message at the church number, 570-779-1614.