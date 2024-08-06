Committee members are shown from left: Ninaleigh Wozniak, Jeff McAfee, Sue Simon, Joseph Simon, Crystal Aguilu, Theresa Thomas, Ray Spriggs, Paula Keener, Henry McAfee, Emma O’Gorman, Marilyn Feldman, Amy Verrastro, Corky Krupp, Richard Jones, Pam Smith, Stephanie Bradshaw, Marie Foose, Ginny Motyka, Pat Jones, Ruth Gavenus, Nancy Kinney, Lois Schwartz, Jeanne Hostetler, Pastor Richard Bradshaw Submitted photo

Committee members are shown from left: Ninaleigh Wozniak, Jeff McAfee, Sue Simon, Joseph Simon, Crystal Aguilu, Theresa Thomas, Ray Spriggs, Paula Keener, Henry McAfee, Emma O’Gorman, Marilyn Feldman, Amy Verrastro, Corky Krupp, Richard Jones, Pam Smith, Stephanie Bradshaw, Marie Foose, Ginny Motyka, Pat Jones, Ruth Gavenus, Nancy Kinney, Lois Schwartz, Jeanne Hostetler, Pastor Richard Bradshaw

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Please find enclosed for release a photo of the Famous Flea Market and Craft Fair Committee at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

Forty Fort United Methodist Church will hold its “famous Outdoor Flea Market and Craft Fair” on Saturday Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

There will be homemade crafts, collectibles, antiques, food, and an old fashioned bake sale.

If you have any questions please contact Ninaleigh Wozniak (Chair) at 570-371-1460.