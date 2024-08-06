🔊 Listen to this

Please find enclosed for release a photo of the Famous Flea Market and Craft Fair Committee at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

Forty Fort United Methodist Church will hold its “famous Outdoor Flea Market and Craft Fair” on Saturday Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

There will be homemade crafts, collectibles, antiques, food, and an old fashioned bake sale.

If you have any questions please contact Ninaleigh Wozniak (Chair) at 570-371-1460.