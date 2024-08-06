Seniors gather on Tuesday mornings at Falls Center for Active Adults

Joining in the conversation are Marty Marcy, Robert Smith, Anthony Plata, Herb Watkins and Gene Smith.

So, did anybody watch the Olympics?

“I watched women’s volleyball,” Gene Smith said. “They said it was men’s volleyball, but I don’t THINK so.”

Once the topic of the Paris competitions had been introduced, another member of the Coffee Club at the Falls Center for Active Adults mentioned an Olympic event that involves guns and metric distances.

“When I heard ‘air rifle,’ I thought it would be like ‘air guitar’,” Edward Johnston said, waving his arms in a shooting motion.

On and on the joking continued on a recent Tuesday morning as 10 men sat around a table, drinking coffee and occasionally offering a reason as to why their weekly kaffee klatsch gatherings tend to be all-male.

“The women know Don is going to be here,” one man teased. “So they stay away.”

“I’m the dartboard of the group,” Don Atkinson said, laughing.

“They all want to pick on him,” Tom Grau agreed.

“A few of us used to meet every morning for breakfast at a diner,” Johnston said. “When it (the Milwaukee Cafe) went out of business, Twila (Watkins, director of the Falls Center for Active Adults) said we could come here.”

So now the men, ages 55 through 90, meet once a week at the center.

“It’s very popular,” Twila Watkins said, noting a tea session she had planned for Thursday never took off the way Tuesday morning coffee hour did.

By the way, it usually lasts more than an hour.

And sometimes the participants even have a serious conversation, as when one gentleman said he used to get a lot of crappies out of the river, and William Yevich said those fish make good fertilizer in his organic garden.

What does his garden grow?

“String beans and peas, bell peppers, spinach, onions, several kinds of tomatoes,” Yevich listed. “It’s awful helpful when you’re a vegetarian.”

Yevich became a vegetarian to be supportive to his wife, who wanted to give up meat. He knew it would be easier if they both adopted the diet.

Mostly retired, the men represent many occupations, from carpenter to electrician to attorney to mill worker to sales coach to IBM software support. Several wear caps or shirts that hint at affiliations, from the Marines to the SeaBees, to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yevich, the organic gardener, traveled extensively as a Marine, teaching others how to sell. He also sold cars, and guns, and worked for Keystone Automotive.

Yet another coffee hour participant slipped away when a reporter brought out a camera, apparently not wanting to be photographed.

After a few jokes about the witness protection program, the conversation turned to disappearing and then to vampires.

“How can vampires be so well-groomed if they don’t show up in a mirror?” one coffee drinker asked.

The answer? “They shave each other.”