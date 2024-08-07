🔊 Listen to this

Sister Agnes Therese Brennan carries a rose to the altar, symbolizing departed residents of The Pines and other loved ones, during the anniversary Mass.

“I’m 98, and I can live by myself,” Albina Lavenduski said, explaining why she has enjoyed living at The Pines at Mercy Center in Dallas for more than 20 years.

“It’s a loving, strong community here,” said Monica Bistrichan, who moved in several months ago. “I thank God for them every day.”

“It’s the best move I ever made,” said Marie Kruska, one of the first people to move in when The Pines opened in 1999. She had seen the place under construction “and liked what I saw.”

The three women were among close to 100 people who gathered Wednesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Pines at Mercy Center, a community where 19 retired Sisters of Mercy and 17 lay people live in 36 independent units.

For many of the residents, independence is key.

“This is the best place to live as you’re getting older,” Lavenduski said. “We have everything on one floor, we have our own washers and dryers, and we each have a porch to sit on and have a gab fest.”

But a little help is always nearby — whether it’s a therapist helping them work on balance or mobility, or a student from nearby Misericordia University pulling weeds or flipping a mattress.

“We usually have a day in the fall and in the spring when the students help with spring cleaning,” said Christine Somers from Misericordia’s office of mission, ministry and service. “They’ll do yardwork, or someone might request help with a computer. Some of them develop relationships with the elderly” as a grandchild might.

Wednesday’s celebration began with an 11 a.m. Mass, concelebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant and the Rev. Carmen Perry. The congregation watched as Sister Agnes Therese Brennan presented a rose, in memory of departed loved ones, at the altar, and they listened to a reading from Ecclesiastes about “a time for giving birth, a time for dying, a time for planting and a time for uprooting …”

Then they continued to celebrate the season they’re in, during a buffet luncheon attended by people who have followed many paths of service. Sister Giuseppe DaBella, for example, had established Montessori Schools in the Pittsburgh area; Sister Marise Fabie taught music; Sister Jeanne D’Arc Salinger —“I’m J.D. Salinger,” she quipped — had been a hospice chaplain; Sister Ellen Kelly was a registered nurse.

When the Sisters of Mercy came to Northeastern Pennsylvania in the 1800s they saw a need for health care, Sister Marie Parker said, as well as to educate the daughters of coal miners.

As the turn of the millennium approached, they saw a need for a retirement community geared toward middle-income residents, Sister Catherine McGroarty said, and The Pines was the answer.

There is a waiting list to get in, board president Sister Dorothy Thum said. “I tell people they can expect to wait four to five years, but they still want to be on the list.”